Pope Francis to visit Greece in December

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Greece until December 5th after travelling to Cyprus on December 2nd and 3rd, according to reports from the Athens News Agency citing sources in the Vatican.

The Pope’s visit to Lesvos is expected to take place on December 4 and there is a strong desire of the Roman Pontiff to return to Lesvos after his visit in 2016. The Vatican, however, has not yet announced the official travel schedule.

According to the information so far, Francis will have a full schedule in Greece, with meetings, among others, with Archbishop Ieronymos, the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and with the Catholics living in Greece.

The Pope cancelled his visit to Malta and Glasgow, where the international climate summit will be held. Despite his relatively recent recovery from stomach surgery, he wanted to keep his promise to visit our country and Cyprus.