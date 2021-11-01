PM Mitsotakis’s speech at COP26 Climate Summit (video)

The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) is meeting today with the presence of the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Glasgow among about 200 political leaders and senior government officials from around the world.

Mitsotakis focused on the following topics during his presentation:

– The de-lignitization targets

– The large increase in GDP in energy production and new ambitious projects, such as marine wind farms

– The green islands and the innovative programs implemented in them

– The initiative for green shipping

– The protection of ecosystems and the measures taken

The PM will also stress the plan to turn Greece into a green energy hub in Europe, based on the recent agreement with Egypt and advanced talks with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister will also address the broader goals that need to be set at the European and global level to tackle the climate crisis.