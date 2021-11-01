Conte close to signing deal with Tottenham, reports say

The Italian manager is in London

Conte is the leading contender for the manager vacancy at Tottenham after the club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. Coaches Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa, and Antonio Dias were also relieved of their duties. Conte has landed in London.

Tottenham said that they would announce Nuno’s replacement “in due course”, with negotiations with Conte’s representatives commencing on Monday. Conte arrived in London from Italy on Monday morning.

Conte was also a target for Tottenham in the summer only for talks to break down.

Conte’s two years in charge of Chelsea saw them win the Premier League title in 2016-17 and the FA Cup the following season.

He left Inter Milan over the summer after guiding them to the 2020-21 Serie A title.

Nuno was sacked after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United in which supporters vented their frustration.

Talks were held between chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over Nuno’s dismissal on Sunday. The decision was then communicated to Nuno at Tottenham’s training ground on Monday morning.