Greek-Turkish exploratory talks end in Ankara

Turkish officials made provocative statements after the end of the round of talks

The 63rd round of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey has concluded in Ankara.

The talks took place in the wake of the Greek-French defence agreement, as well as the ongoing Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean. So far, no reports on their outcome have been made public due to the secrecy.

However, Turkish officials raised the tones with provocative statements, as Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of persistently trying to violate areas a few miles away from Crete and southwest of Cyprus, while noting that Athens, despite warnings, insists on harassment and violations.

On his part, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the Justice and Development Party, referred to the “Blue Homeland”, which he said was a “red line” for Turkey.

