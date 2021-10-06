Pope Francis and Patriarch Bartholomew discuss role of religion in education at the Vatican

The representative of UNESCO was also present

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Francis attended a roundtable meeting on Tuesday at the Vatican’s Clementine Hall on the role Religion can play in Education to mark World Teachers’ Day.

The Patriarch and the Pope addressed a greeting as did all the representatives of all the Churches and Religious Communities that had been invited, together with the competent representative of UNESCO.

In the evening, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended the dinner hosted in his honour by Mr. Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic to the Vatican.

