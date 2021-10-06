China warns Taiwan of WWIII

China is threatening Taiwan with a possible start of World War III at any time, as it sent dozens of warplanes to the island nation’s airspace.

According to yesterday’s article in the state newspaper “Global Times”, the “collusion” between the USA and Taiwan is so “bold” that the situation “has lost almost every room for maneuver, exceeding the limits of the confrontation”. The article in question writes that Chinese officials are ready to support a total war with the United States, warning the island nation not to “play with fire”.

Nearly 150 Chinese warplanes have been violating Taiwanese airspace since last Friday, including 56 aircraft on Monday alone, in a dramatic escalation of Chinese aggression against the self-governing democracy.

US President Joe Biden said yesterday that he had spoken with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about Taiwan and agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement as tensions between Taipei and Beijing escalate.

“I have talked to Xi about Taiwan. We agree … we will abide by the Taiwan agreement,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen vowed on Tuesday to “do whatever it takes” to protect her country from an invasion.

The Chinese warning comes as the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (“Big Lizzie”) appeared to sail into the Philippine Sea in a joint exercise with two US aircraft carriers – the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson – and the Japanese JS the British newspaper Daily Mail reported.

