New Covid-19 measures – Complete freedom for the vaccinated

The Minister of Health Thanos Plevris, Deputy Minister Mina Gaga, and the President of EODY, Theoklis Zaoutis made announcements regarding the pandemic and the new measures to be enforced.

According to the statements, the traffic bans will be scrapped, while music will be allowed in entertainment and leisure venues for the fully vaccinated; while the framework of restrictions will be re-assessed within 15 days.

Plevris said that the coronavirus can be treated with the vaccine and the protection measures, while he added that the committee of experts only makes recommendations to the state and is fully trusted by the government. He added the expert panel will remain intact and serve as an instrument of the ministry.

He added that the areas designated as high danger (red zone) will not draw additional measures.

– The vaccinated citizens will enjoy complete freedom with no restrictions,

– The rules and restrictions for mixed spaces remain unchanged,

Plevris said that the more people get vaccinated, the more we will be protected both as individuals and as a society.

On her part, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said that where there is high vaccination coverage, the are fewer treatment needs. E.g. in Northern Greece out of 55 in ICU only 2 are vaccinated, while she noted that a young child had recently died. “Vaccination prevents serious illness – the chance is reduced 20 times. The health system has been under pressure for almost two years now, and this is more intense in Northern Greece. Let’s be careful, it is important not to have the many cases we had last year. In addition to coronavirus patients, we have all the other patients.”