Pope Francis admitted to hospital for surgery

The Vatican said he was suffering from “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon

Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for “scheduled surgery” on his colon later in the day, the Vatican said.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope, 84, was suffering from “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon, a condition that can cause recurrent abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits.

Bruni said the operation would take place later on Sunday in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, which is the institution where popes receive medical treatment. Another statement would be issued afterwards.

It is the first time the pope has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013.

source reuters.com

