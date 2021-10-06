Fire at bank branch in downtown Athens (photos-videos)

A fire has broken out in a bank branch housed in the Nikoloudi arcade in downtown Athens.

According to the fire department, 15 firefighters with 5 vehicles have rushed to the spot to examine the incident.

Smoke can be seen coming out of the second basement of the bank, but according to the fire brigade, no fire has been identified so far.

According to sources from Alpha Bank … “shortly before 16:00, a short circuit was detected in a power supply unit (ups), in one of the basements of the main building at 40 Stadiou street. No fire has been identified. The building was evacuated immediately without any incident. The Fire department was notified immediately.”