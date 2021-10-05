Cyprus & Israel reportedly in talks for Iron Dome

According to the same report Cyprus is in talks for the purchase of four warships from France

Cyprus is in advanced negotiations with Israel to purchase Iron Dome batteries, Greek news agency SIGMA reported this week. Cypriot officials are currently engaged in deliberations on how the system would help meet its security needs.

SIGMA also reported that Cyprus would purchase four warships from France, which together with the Iron Dome will be “a comprehensive response to the Turkish threat.”

Turkish Cypriots in the occupied northern part of the island claim to be a separate republic despite having virtually no international recognition.

The Iron Dome deal, if it materializes, could further undermine relations between Jerusalem and Ankara, which have been at loggerheads for many years stemming from geopolitical issues and Turkey’s efforts to impose its policies to the wider region.