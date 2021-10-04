Turkish frigate provocatively calls on survey ship to depart from Cypriot waters

Turkey is maintaining tensions in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, as a Turkish vessel harassed the Nautical Geo research ship in Cyprus.

The Turkish frigate asked the Malta-flag-bearing vessel conducting research to depart from the western part of the Cypriot EEZ. The Turkish frigate transmitted a message, requesting the research ship to exit the area, claiming that it is part of the Turkish continental shelf.

A similar incident had taken place in the east of Crete. However, as in Crete, the French captain of the vessel ignored the message of the Turks, stressed that there is a legal Navtex from the Cypriot authorities, and continued the investigations normally.

