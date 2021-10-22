Christian families in Syria torn apart by Turkey’s attacks

First it was ISIS. This time the villagers’ attacker is a member of NATO, Turkey

The Christians of Syria’s Khabur valley thought their suffering had ended with the crushing of Islamic State, but they were wrong. Three years after the caliphate was extinguished, they are being bombed again.

The 32 dusty Christian villages on the banks of the palm-fringed river lie deserted, apart from a few middle-aged men with old-model Kalashnikovs. Their homes bear the tell-tale signs of artillery shelling, holed but still standing. The churches are locked, the priests gone, the streets empty.

This time the villagers’ attacker is a member of NATO, Turkey. Ankara continues to wage a war in northeast Syria that remains incomprehensible to virtually the entire outside world but which somehow won the backing of Donald Trump when he was US president.

Read more: The Times