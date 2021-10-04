ATP launches official investigation into Zverev over serious domestic abuse allegations by his partner

Last October, former junior player Olga Sharypova publicly accused the world number four of a series of serious assaults

The ATP has announced it is investigating high-profile allegations of domestic abuse made by the former girlfriend of Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

Last October, former junior player Olga Sharypova publicly accused the world number four of a series of serious assaults, to which he issued a blanket denial.

An interview with Sharypova published in the American online magazine Slate in August contained new allegations, including that Zverev punched her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in October 2019 and that, in desperation and for a second time, she injected herself with insulin.

Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO, said: “The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations. We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts.”

also read

Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine, large Israeli study finds