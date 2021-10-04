Breaking- ISIS member arrested in Athens

He will be taken before the Athens Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Iraqi man, accused of being an ISIS terrorist, was arrested at noon after a joint operation of the Hellenic Counter-Terrorism Unit and the National Intelligence Services (EYP), in the centre of Athens.

The police issued the following statement:

At noon today (Monday, October 4, 2021) a 34-year-old foreigner was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Service (DAEEV), accused of participating in the terrorist organisation ISIS. Specifically, after utilising information provided by foreign collaborating services and in collaboration with the National Intelligence Service (EYP), he was located in the centre of Athens and arrested.

In the morning hours of 05/10/2021, he will be brought before the Prosecutor of the Athens Court of First Instance.