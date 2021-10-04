Bill Gates squirms when asked about ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (video)

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates struggled with his responses when asked about his past ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff.

Woodruff began the exchange by confronting Gates about the “number of meetings” he had with the shady billionaire, who at the time was already found guilty of soliciting prostitution from minors.

“What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?” Woodruff asked.

“You know, I had dinners with him. I regret doing that,” Gates responded. “He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. You know, not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.”

“Those meetings were a mistake. They didn’t result in what he purported and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now, so there’s nothing new on that,” Gates added.

“Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?” Woodruff followed.

WATCH: @JudyWoodruff asks Bill Gates about his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes. “Those meetings were a mistake,” Gates says. “They didn’t result in what he purported and I cut them off.” pic.twitter.com/7gg9osnzpu — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 21, 2021

“Well, he’s dead, so…” Gates shrugged, adding, “You know, in general, you always have to be careful and, you know, and I’m very proud of what we’ve done in philanthropy, very proud of the work of the foundation. That’s why I get up every day and focus on.

video credit PBS News Hour Twitter

more at foxnews.com