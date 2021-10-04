Greek and Turkish fighter jets engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea

Four of the Turkish aircraft were armed

Greek and Turkish fighter planes engaged in 3 dog fights over the Northeast Aegean, after the Turkish Air Force continued its provocative activities.

Eight Turkish aircraft flew over the Archipelago, six F16s and 2 Phantom F-4s, four of which were armed.

In total, there were two violations of national airspace and six violations of air traffic rules in the Athens FIR.

According to Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practices.

