White people are genetically defective mutants, says Black History Month website

White people are “genetically defective descendants of albino mutants,” claims a Black History Month website in the UK.

The website, managed by a white man, deleted the comment after The Telegraph reached out for comment, according to media reports.

“The Black History Month website, which is linked to a magazine of the same name, is the first to appear in online searches for Black History Month and has included content by renowned black figures, as well as the leaders of all major political parties,” The Telegraph stated. “However, it is owned by a private business, controlled by Ian Thomas, an advertising executive, who set it up long after the annual celebration was established.”

The statement stirred outrage on social media.

“The person who runs the website which published those comments is deliberately trying to wind people up interestingly that person is white. My view is don’t let those type of people divide us that’s their ultimate aim. It’s not a reflection on Black History Month,” said one netizen.

source