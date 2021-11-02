Rights violations result in 207 deaths in Turkey in September – Report

Cases of human rights violations in Turkey in September included 207 deaths and 224 incidents of torture or maltreatment, according to the monthly Rights Violations Report prepared by human rights defender and opposition deputy Sezgin Tanrıkulu, the Mezopotamya news agency reported on Saturday.

September saw 26 murders of women, 175 worker deaths, three people dying behind bars and three children killed by military vehicles, Tanrıkulu, a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker who also serves as deputy chairman of the parliamentary Human Rights Committee, said.

Twenty-two incidents of torture or maltreatment took place in prisons, where rights violations also included denial of medical treatment, deprivation of basic needs including food, beds and warm water, and the forced transfer to other prisons, according to the report.

Turkish authorities launched investigations into 12 members of the press; nine journalists were detained and four were arrested, Tanrıkulu said, adding that four press members were attacked in September.

Turkish police intervened in at least 16 demonstrations, public press statements and gatherings last month, detaining 253 people, launching investigations into 13 and arresting two of them. A total of 202 incidents of maltreatment took place during public events in which the police violently intervened, the report said.

Source: News about Turkey, Turkish Minute