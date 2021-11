Earthquake in Crete: 4 Richter southeast of Zakros Lassithi – Small focal depth

The focal depth is located at 9.7 km

An earthquake occurred at 11:14 on Tuesday morning in Crete, 4 Richter southeast of Zakros Lassithi.

The quake struck in the sea area 27 km southeast of Zakros.

The initial estimate of the vibration by the Geodynamic Seismological Institute was 3.8 Richter, however, a few minutes later it revised the forecast upwards, to 4 Richter.

The focal depth is located at 9.7 km.

See Also:

Rights violations result in 207 deaths in Turkey in September – Report