A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rocked the small island of Othonoi at 13:54, located 16 kilometres northwest of the Ionian island of Corfu.

The earthquake has a focal depth of ten kilometres, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

