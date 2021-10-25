Shallow earthquake in Athens – The epicenter was under the city at Marousi district (Upd.)

The epicenter of the earthquake was the training football field of the Olympic Stadium in Athens

UPDATE: According to new information, the depth of the earthquake was 9,2 km.

What is extraordinary, though, is that the exact epicenter of the earthquake was the training football field of the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

——————————————————————————————————

An earthquake was particularly felt a few minutes ago in Athens, Greece.

The epicenter was reported below Marousi district, it was 2,9 on the Richter scale and it was a shallow one as it was just 3,9 km under the capital of Greece and that is the reason it felt as a stronger vibration.



According to the first reports, the vibration was also felt in New Heraklion, Acharnes, New Philadelphia and Neo Psichiko.

The number of earthquakes in the wider region of Greece is alarming.

Stay online!

See Also:

Breaking – Fofi Gennimata dies at 56