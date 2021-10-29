Hot Heidi Klum flaunts her perfect body (photos)

Heidi Klum posted a series of raunchy posts wearing a red piece on her Instagram account sending her 8.7 million fans crazy.

The model was photographed at her place wearing a set of orange FendiXSkims lingerie.

The 48-year-old supermodel flaunted her incredible body, taking selfies in front of her mirror proving once again that she still remains one of the hottest women of her generation.

In the first photos, Heidi Klum presented her favorite pair of shoes in a rather sexy way, while in the following snapshots she chose to let her audience take a look at the … back of the underwear.