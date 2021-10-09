Bella Thorne shares sexy posts to celebrate 24th birthday (photos)

Bella Thorne had her birthday yesterday and gave her audience some “eye candy” with her new photos on Instagram, to celebrate it.

The beauty who became famous through the Disney Channel movies and eventually took off, after deciding to open an Only Fans channel turned 24 and looks more glamorous than ever.

The snapshots she posted show her at various moments of her career, dressed in sexy, pink lingerie or even a boyfriend look.

The 24-year-old wrote in the caption of her post: “24 years around the sun.☀️☀️ 23 was all about workin my ass off, falling more in love annd making new friends I’ll have for a lifetime. cannot wait to see what the next 365 have in store. 🎂✨ @contentxstudios”.