Mitsotakis – Merkel press conference (video)

PM Kyriakos Mitsotkis is holding a joint press conference with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Maximos Hall in Athens.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that “Europe and Greece were tested by wrong decisions that came back against them disguised as populism and demagogy.”

“And you admitted that you asked a lot from the Greeks,” said the prime minister, adding that “fortunately neither the cheap austerity nor the cheap national slogans endured. Community solidarity and true patriotism came out victorious in the end.”

“Merkel was the voice of reason and stability. Unfair sometimes, but decisive as in 2015 when she denied the expulsion of Greece from Europe “added Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“As Europe proceeds with unanimity, these are built on agreements, and therefore on convergences,” he said, describing the chancellor’s courageous change of heart on the issue of the Recovery Fund.

“I had the opportunity to see all this at the Summits where the Chancellor not only recommended solutions but shaped them,” said Kyriakos Mitsotakis and went on to say that “the battle of covid was also blue and white. Greece proposed the certificate, organised a vaccination program, pioneered the creation of the Fund “.

“I know, Madam Chancellor, your firm position in favor of dialogue and the easing of tensions,” the Greek Prime Minister continued, referring to relations with Turkey. “I also strive to always keep the channels of communication open. Western composure often encourages Turkish arbitrariness. It is time for the European authorities to transform into European practice “said Kyriakos Mitsotakis and added:” Greece only wants friends. It wants good relations, of course, with our neighbours, guided by international law and the law of the sea. But it does not tolerate threats. My position is crystal clear. ”

“Austerity may not be the answer to everything”

“Austerity cannot be the answer to everything,” he said. “Both the Franco-German pact and the treaty of mutual defence assistance between Greece and France can form a model of European strategic autonomy. The future is exciting for Greece, Germany, and Europe” he added.

Closing his speech the Prime Minister stressed: “I welcome you with joy and I say goodbye with respect. Athens will be waiting for you as a friend. In your new course, do not forget the words of Goethe: Of all the peoples, the Greeks dream the dream of living in the most beautiful way “.

The German Chancellor thanked the Prime Minister for the reception and commenting on Goethe’s phrase said that “whoever has a quality of culture and life can not leave Athens out”.

As she said in her statements, “when you do politics, you have to look at history. German-Greek relations have always been alive. At the time when the issue of the euro was raised, I was aware of the excessive burden on people in Greece. In the end, we found a way for a common pace and Greece to remain a member of the EU. Then we had to deal with immigration and we proved that we can share responsibilities. And the agreement with Turkey showed us that we can deal with it together. Both yesterday and today we said that international law should apply. We have to find solutions. In our bilateral relations, we proved that we can work very well, which is why I supported the Recovery Fund. It is important that countries like Greece have the opportunity to make long-term investments. Today I talked to young people in Goethe. Here one can get to know Greece outside of tourism. There will be equally good cooperation at the European level. For my part, I would like to thank you for this cooperation. One can learn a lot and be taught from Greece “.