New 4.3 earthquake in Crete

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was the latest in a sequence of tremors that shook Crete. The quake, according to the University of Athens Lab, was recorded 33 kilometers southeast of Heraklion and had a focal depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was felt mainly in Eastern Crete.

In addition to this tremor, the previous twelve hours there was intense seismic activity, as from Tuesday night until early this morning a series of tremors were recorded with some being felt more than others.

At 21:48 there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake, at 23:14 another 3.5 Richter tremor, while about ten minutes before one after midnight a 3.2 Richter tremor was recorded. The seismic activity continued with a 3.4 Richter tremor at 04:29 while two minutes later, at 04:31 another earthquake of 3.3 Richter was recorded. After the 4.3 magnitude tremor in the morning, yet another 3.0 followed at 06:50.