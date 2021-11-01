Turkey “seriously disturbed” with US military base in Alexandroupolis, Erdogan told US President Biden

“The US base in Alexandroupolis seriously disturbs Turkey”, Turkish President Erdogan told the US president Joe Biden during the two men’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome.

The sale of F-16s from the USA to Turkey was at the centre of Joe Biden’s meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who explained to reporters why he did not attend Glasgow. At the same time, he claimed that he protested to Joe Biden and French President Emanuel Macron for the establishment of a military base in Alexandroupolis.

“We decided to strengthen our cooperation and especially to continue the economic relations more intensively. We negotiated the supply of F-16. I did not see a negative approach to this issue either, “Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters about his meeting with Joe Biden, returning from the Summit.

Referring to Ankara-Washington relations, President Erdogan said he did not see a negative attitude. The aim is to supply new F-16s and modernise the fighters already in the Turkish fleet.

The Turkish president announced his decision not to attend the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow because, he said, Britain did not meet Ankara’s security demands and did not provide security with the one offered to the US president.

