25 Covid-infected Greek tourists quarantined in Italian hospital

Greek tourists who tested positive for the coronavirus during a sampling test carried out in the borough of ​​Mestre, a few kilometres away from Galinotati, continue to be in isolation in a hospital unit outside Venice.

According to medical sources, two of the twenty-five Greek tourists who tested positive for the coronavirus (initially the Italian media reported twenty-three) have more severe respiratory problems. The number of infected people increased gradually, during a series of tests.

Italian doctors are providing all the necessary care and, where appropriate, monoclonal antibody therapy may be given.

The tourists had arrived by bus in Italy and, according to what has emerged so far, only three were found to be negative for the coronavirus, two of whom returned to Greece by air.

