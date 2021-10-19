Anadolu: The largest ever US military shipment is set to arrive in Greece

The report says the move could cause uneasiness in Russia

Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reports that the largest ever US military shipment is set to arrive in Greece in November.

The English version of the news agency comments that Washington was paying close attention to the port of Alexandroupolis, strengthening its presence in the Balkans and the Black Sea.

Anadolu notes that a large number of tanks, launchers, firearms, etc. will arrive in Greece in the coming weeks, as part of a large military mission which it describes as “unprecedented”.

The US military mission is linked to a major NATO exercise in Romania, Bulgaria, the Balkans, and Central Europe. Many military vehicles and equipment will arrive in the area, including Romeo, Sikorsky, and Chinook helicopters, as well as M1 Abrams tanks and more.

The article refers to the recent statements of the American ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt, who spoke about the arrival of a record number of aircraft and helicopters in Alexandroupolis in November.

“The United States attaches great importance to the port of Alexandroupolis because it wants to strengthen NATO and its forces in the Balkans and the Black Sea,” notes ANADOLU, adding: “Increased US and NATO presence in Alexandroupolis may cause uneasiness in Russia.”

