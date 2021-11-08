Shocking! Coronavirus Greece: 7,335 new cases, 477 intubated, 65 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,356 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today a new negative record from the beginning of the pandemic for Covid-19 cases. The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 7,335, of which 17 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points.

The total number of cases amounts to 792,239 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 50.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 146 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,542 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 65, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,361 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 477 (58.5% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 402 (84.28%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 75 (15.72%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,356 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Hollywood arrives in Thessaloniki, as star-studded cast ready for Expendables 4 (photos-video)