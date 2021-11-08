Coronavirus: Bodybuilder remained intubated for two months and lost 42 kg (photo)

The athlete remained intubated for about two months in the ICU and, as he said, lost 42 kilos, as a result of which he weighs only 62 today

Vassilis Mointinis, a bodybuilding athlete, spoke about his health adventure with the coronavirus.

The athlete remained intubated for about two months in the ICU and, as he said, lost 42 kilos, as a result of which he weighs only 62 today.

“I did not have time to get vaccinated, as I had an operation. I got sick on May 27th and I had an appointment for the vaccine on June 2nd. We all need to get the vaccine”, he said.

“After 3 days of treatment at home, my oxygen went to 70. I went to ‘Sotiria’ Hospital and they put me directly in the Intensive Care Unit. I was scared, I did not want to do it”, added the bodybuilding athlete.

However, although he has been intubated for several months, he confessed that he still has problems with movement and breathing.

“I still have remnants in my lungs, this is what the coronavirus leaves you as my pulmonologist tells me,” said the bodybuilding athlete.

See Also :

This Mars Simulation is being ruined by tourists & drones