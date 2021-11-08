Mitsotakis for trade & catering: Vaccinated will not be deprived of their freedoms (photos)

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting today with representatives of the trade and catering institutions on the subject of the best cooperation for the implementation of the measures to deal with the pandemic.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for the responsibility that the trade & catering already show on the implementation of the new measures. I will say again that the economy and society will not close again. Vaccinated people will not be deprived of their liberties and those who have not yet been vaccinated should be protected. In order for all this to happen at the same time, apart from the policing, obviously cooperation is needed and it seems that with the main weapon of persuasion we are conquering it”, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the beginning of the meeting.

“I would say that from one point onwards we become our own health policeman and you the protectors of the health of your employees and customers. At the same time, I believe that this is how you are defending the reputation of your businesses, because it would be disastrous for them to be stigmatized. In any case, a small inconvenience that I accept that exists in your work can not be compared with the benefit that the observance of the sanitary measures offers in the market and in the country and of course it cannot be compared with our decision to remain open”, said the Prime Minister.

“The difficulties in terms of the economy at least passed thanks to the 42 billion of resources that were mobilized in total at all levels”, pointed out Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

See Also :

This Mars Simulation is being ruined by tourists & drones

“The big difference from the other waves is that we now have the vaccine. And this is the reason that proportionally the hospitalizations and the losses of lives -although unfortunately many- do not correspond to the cases and concern the vast majority of our unvaccinated fellow citizens”, he added and listed three keys that will open the exit door:

– The vaccination of those who have not yet been persuaded to be vaccinated

– The third dose, the booster dose for those who have already been vaccinated

– And the daily hygiene measures

The Prime Minister referred to the encouraging data of the last few days in relation to vaccinations: “I want to emphasize that the policy that we have adopted last week seems to be working. We had 140,000 new appointments, first doses and almost 200,000 third doses. What does this mean; That there is no hard divide between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. There are still many of our fellow citizens who have not been vaccinated for various reasons that I can understand and share, but who are willing to be convinced and even now to make the decision to be vaccinated”.

During the meeting it was emphasized that traders, businessmen and employees in the field of catering and government are partners, since the goal is common and dealing with the pandemic helps to increase the turnover of businesses. It was also noted the contribution of professionals in the audits and that the first implementation of the measures took place without tensions. The representatives of the institutions also raised individual issues concerning the specific sectors.