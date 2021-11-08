Greek Foreign Minister Dendias talks over phone with his Russian counterpart Lavrov

The two men talked about bilateral relations and the developments in the Mediterranean

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had an extensive telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two foreign ministers focused on bilateral relations in view of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Moscow on December 8, as well as developments in the Mediterranean region, as announced by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

In August, Kyriakos Mitsotakis had telephoned the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, on the occasion of the catastrophic fires in North Attica and Northern Euboea as Russia had allocated Beriev Be-200 planes for the extinguishing of the fire fronts.

