Athens Flying Week live (watch impressive Rafale)

The first day of the Athens Flying Week took place with a large attendance at the 114th Battle Wing at Tanagra Air Base. Today at 12:00 from protothema.gr you can watch the second day and last day of the impressive show.

According to the organisers, more than 8,000 spectators came to Tanagra to get a first-hand taste of the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force’s newly acquired, state-of-the-art French Air Force Rafale fighter, the legendary Greek Spitfire aircraft, but also to watch the impressive aerial “Patrerou” de France and the Saudi Hawks.

Spectators had the opportunity to also see up close the aerial “choreography” of Patrouille de France and the Saudi Hawks, the power of the Greek F-16 Zeus but also of the Danish F-16 Solo Display with the crimson decoration, as well as the maneuvers of the American F-15.