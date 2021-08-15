August 15: Assumption of Virgin Mary & Greek customs (photos)

No matter where you are in Greece, chances are there is a religious celebration near you today…

The Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos on August 15 is a true holy-day in Greece that marks the Assumption of the body of the Holy Mother into heaven. For the devout, commemorating and preparing for the feast begins on August 1 with the start of a period of strict fasting. The Great Vespers is a service held on the eve of the feast and the Divine Liturgy of John Chrysostom is heard throughout the country in the morning.

Tinos, Cyclades

Pilgrimages are common to the island of Tinos on this day where, according to legend, a nun found an icon of the Holy Mother. Typically a wreath is placed at a memorial commemorating the sinking of the warship Elli on the eve of August 15, 1940. All-night vigils are followed by a morning service, a military parade, religious processions and other rituals throughout the day.

The Church of the Megalochari or Panayia Evangelistria is the focal point of celebrations as it contains the famous Holy icon. Located near the port of Tinos, a number of pilgrims crawl from the port all the way to the church and a special red carpet has been placed down the street to facilitate this.

Imathia, Kastania

Devout believers of the greatness of Virgin Mary flock here on August 15 to attend a service at the historic church located on the slopes of Mt. Vermio, near the village of Kastania. The church was built in 1951 by Pontian refugees in memory of the historical monastery that was sieged by the Turks. The miraculous icon of the Holy Mother, crafted by Evangelist Luke lies here and is taken on a procession on Assumption Day.

The service is followed by Pontian bands performing unique traditional tunes from their past.

Paros, Cyclades

The church of Panagia Ekatontapyliani is located in Parikia the capital of the island, and is one of the oldest and best-preserved Christian churches. Legend has it that Saint Helen found the Holy Cross after she docked her boat here, and a temple was built in honor of this. The faithful gather here each August 15 to venerate the image of Panagia Ekatontapyliani, created in the 17th century. An epitaph procession is followed by a festival.

Kefalonia, Ionian Sea

The island is famous for the “Holy Snakes of Virgin Mary” where small black snakes with a small cross on their head appear at the church of Panagia of Lagouvarda and the onsite Monastery. The myth dates back to 1705 when nuns prayed for protection from the pirates that attacked the monastery. They were subsequently turned into snakes and their miraculous reappearance is something that the locals look forward to each year as a good omen.

Siatista, Kozani

On the day of the Assumption, horse riders head to the Virgin Mary Monastery of Mikrokasto in the morning to pray to Holy Mary and the celebration culminates as the riders enter the squares of Hora and Gerania in the evening.

Zagoria, Ioannina

It isn’t uncommon for Assumption Day celebrations to run for as long as nine hours in places around Greece where the devout start off at church services and end up feasting to the wee hours of the morning. In villages known as the Zagoria, the commemoration lasts for three days with endless feasting and traditional dances. The first two days are open to everyone, however the final third day is exclusively held for locals to enjoy dances of their area.

Nisyros, Dodecanese

Women dressed in black stay at the monastery of Panagia Spiliani inside the castle of Knights where the clean the area and the sacred vessels. Two religious services take place one for men and the other for women who follow strict fasting and do 200 prostrations each day. The mass ends with a procession with the icon of Virgin Mary to the village. The women hold trays with boiled wheat and pave the way to the sacred icon.

Patmos, Dodecanese

The island is a spiritual hotspot due to the fact that the historic Monastery of the Apocalypse is here. A gold epitaph of Mary is taken through a grand processions through the street to the sound of ringing church bells.