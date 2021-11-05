Barcelona: The possibility of Aguero retiring for health reasons is open

“We are not talking about a 12-year-old child, but about a heart that has struggled for many years and developed an arrhythmia”

The biggest unlucky player of this season for Barcelona is Sergio Aguero. Due to the heart problem he is facing, the Argentine striker will be out of action for the next 3-4 months.

However, his personal doctor does not rule out the possibility that he may have to hang up his football shoes prematurely unless of course the protocol of his recovery is followed correctly and carefully.

“It is obvious that the possibility of leaving professional sports gathers chances. Aguero had an arrhythmia as his heart started beating very fast. We are not talking about a 12-year-old child, but about a heart that has struggled for many years and developed an arrhythmia. I believe that in order to cause him such discomfort, he should have had around 250 pulses per minute”, said Dr. Ramon Brugada.

