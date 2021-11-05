Coronavirus Greece: New negative record with 6,909 new cases and 450 intubated

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 48

Greece announced a new negative record of 6,909 confirmed cases. The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,909, of which 11 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 774,265 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 50.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 150 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,588 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 48, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,200 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 450 (59.3% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.3% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,347 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 356 (daily change -1.93%). The median age of cases is 38 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years)

See Also:

Ex-President of Greece Pavlopoulos tests positive for Covid-19