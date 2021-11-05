Ex-President of Greece Pavlopoulos tests positive for Covid-19

He was placed in quarantine

Former President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos tested positive for the coronavirus, as it became known on Friday morning.

The former President had planned a visit to Cyprus today, however, after undergoing a rapid test it was revealed he was infected with Covid.

He reportedly showed no symptoms. A statement was issued by Mr. Pavlopoulos’s office, stating: “Shortly before leaving for a planned trip to Cyprus, the former President of the Republic, Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos, took a formal rapid test which showed that he is positive for Covid-19”.

The former President is in quarantine at his home.

