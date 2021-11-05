Ex-President of Greece Pavlopoulos tests positive for Covid-19

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: November 5, 2021

He was placed in quarantine

Related Stories

Former President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos tested positive for the coronavirus, as it became known on Friday morning.

The former President had planned a visit to Cyprus today, however, after undergoing a rapid test it was revealed he was infected with Covid.

He reportedly showed no symptoms. A statement was issued by Mr. Pavlopoulos’s office, stating: “Shortly before leaving for a planned trip to Cyprus, the former President of the Republic, Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos, took a formal rapid test which showed that he is positive for Covid-19”.

The former President is in quarantine at his home.

also read

Incredible photo from NASA astronaut shows western coastline of Greece

 

Tags With: