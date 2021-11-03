Greek Transport Minister tests positive for Covid-19

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Costas Karamanlis, tested positive for the coronavirus after undergoing a rapid test in Parliament and will be tested with a molecular test.

Mr. Karamanlis was taking part in the meeting of the Committee on the bill on the new way of issuing driving licenses when he was informed of the result of the rapid test.

The meeting of the Committee was interrupted and the Minister of Transport was then subjected to a molecular test, the result of which is expected.

“So the bad thing is that I am positive for coronavirus, but the good thing is that thanks to my vaccination I believe that everything will go well and I will go through this adventure without much hassle,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

