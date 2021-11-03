Greek healthcare workers protest mandatory jabs (video)

Hundreds of Greek health care workers protested against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession in central Athens Wednesday.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside parliament, protesting against regulations under which unvaccinated health care workers are suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said that while they do not oppose the vaccines themselves, they object to them being mandatory. The shots are compulsory for workers in the health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

On Tuesday, Greece announced a record 6,700 new daily COVID-19 infections and 59 deaths, bringing the total in the country of around 11 million to over 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units set aside for COVID-19 are now at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Tuesday said tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday in the country for those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility, for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons, and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to conduct two tests per week, up from the current one, in order to access their workplaces.

Around 61% of Greece’s total population has been fully inoculated, with the vaccines available to anyone aged 12 and over.

Booster shots are available for those over 50 and will be available to all adults as of Friday if six months have lapsed since their final coronavirus vaccine.