Mitsotakis: No new Covid-19 lockdowns

PM Mitsotakis clarified there would be no new lockdown in an interview with Mega TV on Wednesday evening. “We have more cases because we are carrying out record numbers of Covid tests,” said the prime minister, while he added that a proposal put forward by SYRIZA MP Nikos Filis that the vaccination certificate should not be valid after the semester should be discussed.

Regarding SYRIZA leader Tsipras’ proposal that people entering churches should also be obliged to have a certificate or test, the Prime Minister said that SYRIZA was politicising the pandemic and added that it would be very difficult or impossible to control such a thing, while a question would also be raised about the supermarkets or pharmacies.

The prime minister said that the obligation to vaccinate, as seen by health professionals, has limits, as it has been proven that there is a “wall of denial” that is raised by minorities.

also read

Tsitsipas retires from Paris Masters with injury during match against Popyrin

Saudi Arabia opens mixed ‘haram’ beach with bikinis, music and dancing for the first time