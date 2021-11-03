The Cities With The Most Vegan Options Worldwide (infographic)

Increasing awareness levels regarding issues such as climate change and animal welfare, along with other factors such as personal health, are continuing to drive people to embrace veganism. Once a fringe movement, it is now firmly mainstream, something that is being reflected by increasing vegan options in restaurants and supermarkets. Some cities are more vegan-friendly than others and a recent report shows the places that have the most options for people on a plant-based diet.

The Vegan Word conducted an analysis of vegan listings website Happycow and came up with a list of the cities with the most vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants as of January 2021. Asian tourist hot spots ranked highest, with Chiang Mai and Phuket in Thailand and Ubud on the Indonesian island of Bali making up the top 3. Two U.S. cities – Portland and Salt Lake City – also rank among the top 8, as are two European ones, Portuguese capital Lisbon as well as English seaside resort Brighton.

The makers of the study acknowledge that theirs isn’t the only way to measure how vegan-friendly food options are in a given city, as the methodology doesn’t capture vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants as well as the general suitedness of different local cuisines for vegans. A 2019 analysis of Tripadvisor listings of vegan-friendly restaurants by travel website Hayes & Jarvis named Irish capital Dublin as the most vegan-friendly city, followed by Phuket and Amsterdam.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista