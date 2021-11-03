Covid-19 Greece – 6,150 news cases, 49 deaths, 431 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,328 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,150, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 760,592 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,556 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 1.12 (95% DE: 1.05 – 1.18)

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 49, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,109 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 431 (59.9% men). Their median age is 64 years. 80.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 363 (84.22%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 68 (15.78%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,328 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Amazing! WWII cake discovered intact (video)