Merck Covid pill to be available in 2022, Greek Deputy Minister of Health Gaga says

Deputy Minister of Health, Mina Gaga said she believed the new Merck pill against Covid-19 would not be available in Greece before the end of 2021.

“While we will have the monoclonal antibodies this year, I do not think we will have the Merck pill before the end of the year. We are in contact, we may have it sooner, however, we will definitely not have it for the next 3 weeks “, she noted speaking to Greek media.

She added that monoclonal antibodies would not come in large quantities and were not for everyone because the quantity is limited worldwide, Ms. Gaga stressed. “They have a different way of production and the batches are small all over the world, so they will go to a few thousand. We have 6,000 cases a day, some of these people will need to take monoclonal that are especially burdened. The best solution is to be careful and not to get sick, to get vaccinated and to observe the measures “.

The monoclonal drugs will be administered to the hospitals intravenously and where they are needed they will go to the hospitals and be distributed where there are cases that meet the set criteria for treatment, Ms. Gaga pointed out. “There is currently no issue of prescribing monoclonal, it will be given by specific structures and in specific places.”

