Coronavirus – EU Commission: There is no specific period of validity of the European Covid Certificate

It is up to each Member State to decide on the use of the certificate in activities within each country and its period of validity

The European Digital Certificate Regulation against Covid-19 and the recommendation for free movement within the EU do not mention a maximum duration of integrated vaccination, except for tests and coronavirus recovery.

This was stated today from Brussels by the representative of the Commission, Christian Vegan, when asked if in the EU the possibility of renewing the certificate with the third installment is under discussion.

“There are discussions about a possible update of the recommendation on freedom of movement and in the context of these discussions various questions are raised, such as the validity period of the certificate or what will happen with the third installment. However, it is still too early to reach a conclusion. Our goal is always to have a coordinated approach to free movement in the EU and clear rules for citizens”, he said.

The Commission’s representative, Eric Mammer, also recalled that the European Digital Certificate Regulation only applies to citizens’ travel and movement within the EU and is theoretically valid until 1 July 2022 (12 months after its official entry into force in the EU) with the possibility of extension, if deemed necessary.

