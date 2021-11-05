Mitsotakis: “Halki is becoming an international model of green growth and circular economy” (video)

“From today, Halki and the Dodecanese will be places of dynamic investments in the energy sector. Halki is becoming an international model of green growth and circular economy “stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in his speech at the event for the inclusion of Halki in the GR-eco islands initiative.

“Residents will produce the energy they consume themselves. The savings can reach 250,000 per year. The energy community is a pioneer for our country “, he added, explaining that both the environmental footprint and the costs in the life of the inhabitants will be reduced.

Halki will move into the era of consumers-producers, who utilize renewable energy sources to meet their needs.

Consumers will soon see reductions in electricity bills.

According to Mr. Mitsotakis, investing in RES is the only long-term stable solution. Because the government has taken immediate measures to alleviate consumers, but in the medium to long term, nothing can replace the power of the sun, wind and sea.

“Crises become opportunities. Much more that our country is gifted”, he said, recalling Europe’s energy agreements.

Green development is a concept that permeates all government policies, said Mr. Mitsotakis, as such investments increase the wealth of societies and especially in remote areas, turn into shields for the defense of our country.

Actions such as the Gr-eco island are also becoming a diplomatic tool of Greece, which is upgrading its position, at a time when Europe is called upon to take the first steps in the strategy of autonomy. And this can not be built without energy autonomy.