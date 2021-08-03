Behold the most ridiculous car crash in the world (video)

Author: Panos  | Published: August 3, 2021

Hilarious

It is one of those cases where insurance companies just have to watch the video to understand what happened and…how to determine who’s to blame here.

A security camera has recorded the moment when two cars reversing to exit on a two-way road, collide with each other.

The scene took place, as if it was directed, in a perfectly synchronized way as seen in the video, outside of a car repair shop – which means that afterwards both cars did not have to go far for repairs – in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

