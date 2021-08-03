Behold the most ridiculous car crash in the world (video)

It is one of those cases where insurance companies just have to watch the video to understand what happened and…how to determine who’s to blame here.

A security camera has recorded the moment when two cars reversing to exit on a two-way road, collide with each other.

The scene took place, as if it was directed, in a perfectly synchronized way as seen in the video, outside of a car repair shop – which means that afterwards both cars did not have to go far for repairs – in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

