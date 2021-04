This year, people in the Netherlands will drink the most coffee. According to an estimate from the Statista Consumer Market Outlook, per capita consumption of coffee is set to be 8.3 kilograms in the European country, making them the most avid drinkers of a cup of hot brown in the world. Nordic countries Finland, Sweden and Norway are grouped together behind the Netherlands.

