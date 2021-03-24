What did ancient languages sound like? (video)

We are always fascinated, and understandably so, about how our distant ancestors lived, what they ate, and how they communicated. Especially when it comes to how they spoke and how their language sounded there is somewhat of a mystery. We can safely surmise what ancient Greek sounded like, as the language has been researched in depth by many scholars over the centuries. But what did other, older languages like ancient Egyptian, or Summerian, or Celtic sound like? YouTube channel YEAP! uploaded what some of these ancient languages could have sounded like.

