Brass Against apologise after frontwoman Sophia Urista urinates on fan’s face during live show (video)

Audience members at Welcome to Rockville festival were shocked by a performance from cover band Brass Against, after frontwoman Sophia Urista appeared to urinate on a fan.

The band, known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath, were performing a rendition of “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine when the incident occurred.

After inviting a fan on stage, Urista instructed him to lie down. She then proceeded to pull down her trousers and appeared to urinate on his face, while still performing the song.

🎥Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The band says they play music that “inspires the listener for social and personal change” #BrassAgainst #SophiaUrista pic.twitter.com/FZyVOEfVpZ — Flaco (@frankadak01) November 14, 2021

Those at the show in Daytona Beach, Florida, and people watching the clips online branded the moment “disgusting”.

Read more: yahoo