The moment of the savage massacre of a young Turk by a man with a samurai sword (disturbing video)

The brutal murder of a 28-year-old architect in Constantinople, who was attacked three days ago in the middle of the street by a man armed with a samurai sword, is shocking.

According to the Hurriyet Daily News, Basak Cengiz was attacked on November 9 while walking on a main street in the Atasehir area where she was staying.

Suddenly, Jan Guktug Boz, a 27-year-old college student who has psychological problems, approached the woman holding a samurai sword and attacked her.

The scene of the bloody attack was even caught on cameras, with the video being shown by the Turkish media.

After the attack, Boz fled and the woman was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Video footage from local security cameras helped police identify and arrest Boz.

According to police sources quoted by Hurriyet Daily News, the 27-year-old confessed to the murder and described in great detail how he attacked and killed the unfortunate woman, in a three-page testimony.

He also admitted that he had decided to kill one woman as he was leaving his house, so that no one would stop him.

When police searched the 27-year-old’s home, they found 15 different types of knives, including a samurai sword. At the home of the 27-year-old, who lived alone, papers with “motivational messages” were also found aimed at encouraging him to carry out his murderous plans.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Boz’s neighbors described a man with strange behavior who had recently threatened a neighborhood child by pointing his sword at him.

The detainee had previously been hospitalized for 17 days for drug-related reasons and had been receiving psychological support for five years. However, the last three had cut off all contact with doctors.

Cengiz lived in Ankara and was currently in Constantinople on business reasons.